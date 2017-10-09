Nile Rodgers Biography (Wikipedia)
Nile Gregory Rodgers Jr. (born September 19, 1952) is an American record producer, songwriter, musician, composer, arranger and guitarist. The co-founder of Chic, he has written, produced, and performed on records that have cumulatively sold more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles worldwide. He is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, a three-time Grammy Award-winner, and the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Known for his "chucking" guitar style, Rolling Stone wrote in 2014 that "the full scope of Nile Rodgers' career is still hard to fathom."
Formed as the Big Apple Band in 1970 with bassist Bernard Edwards, Chic released their self-titled debut album in 1977. It included the hit singles "Dance, Dance, Dance (Yowsah, Yowsah, Yowsah)" and "Everybody Dance". The 1978 album C'est Chic produced the hits "I Want Your Love" and "Le Freak", with the latter selling more than 7 million singles worldwide. The song "Good Times" from the 1979 album Risque was a number one single on the pop and soul charts, and became one of the most-sampled songs of all time, "ushering in" hip-hop via The Sugarhill Gang's "Rapper's Delight", inspiring Queen's "Another One Bites the Dust", and anchoring the Daft Punk hit "Around the World".
Nile Rodgers drops by for BBC Music Day with the latest Chic album 'It's About Time'.
"I could convince Cher to do something with Chic"
How many of their hits can Nile and the band perform in 60 seconds?
Nile Rodgers & Chic - Gig In A Minute
Nile Rodgers chats to Jo at South by Southwest.
"It speaks to the souls of a million strangers" - Nile Rodgers on music
To celebrate David Bowie's 71st birthday, 6 Music Breakfast plays a world radio exclusive of the demo version to "Let's Dance" featuring Nile Rodgers and Matt chats with Nile.
6 Music Breakfast plays radio world exclusive of David Bowie's "Let's Dance" and Matt chats to Nile Rodgers
Nile on how his manager could see the hits would end one day - and what they had to do about it. A story of diversification, and a starman called David.
Nile Rodgers on becoming hit-maker to the stars - and meeting Bowie
Janice gets Nile to zero in on the one song -from his huge roster- that he loves the most
Which of Nile Rodgers' many hits is his favourite?
Nile shares the incredible but true story of his adventures in north Wales, during the early days of his career. Where is 'Colleen' now?
Nile Rodgers on when he went dating in Colwyn Bay
Nile tells Simon Mayo about his posthumous collaboration with George Michael.
Nile Rodgers: "I never got to play 'Fantasy' to George, so I didn't want anyone else to hear it"
Thomas Bangalter / Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo / Nile Rodgers / Pharrell Williams arr. Felix Roth: Get Lucky performed by Les Siècles, conducted by François-Xavier Roth.
The Proms audience Get Lucky with a dance music classic treat in this surprise encore (2017)
Nile Rodgers chats to Steve Lamacq about the early days of his legendary disco outfit.
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
Nile Rodgers talks to us about how a photo of Little Richard inspired the sound of his hit with David Bowie, 'Let's Dance'.
The Story of 'Let's Dance' - Nile Rodgers
Mary Anne chats to music legend Nile Rodgers about happiness, David Bowie, family, survival and the future.
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
Nile Rodgers on how he went from living on the streets to successfully auditioning for a children's TV show in America.
'My first audition was for Sesame Street' - Nile Rodgers
Steve looks back over his weekend at Worthy Farm.
Steve Lamacq's Glastonbury highlights
The multi-talented producer, composer and musician talks to Jo Whiley in Austin, Texas at SXSW.
“Look for opportunity in non-traditional settings” - Nile Rodgers offers advice to young musicians
Blondie have a message for Nile Rodgers about their song 'Magic'.
Nile Rodgers on his new "amazing" song with Blondie!
Nile Rodgers talks to Jo about starting out in music, Diana Ross and the new Chic album.
Nile Rodgers: "I'm a slave to the rhythm!"
BBC Music Day Ambassador and Disco King, Nile Rodgers joins Craig
Nile Rodgers on BBC Music Day
Nile tells the brilliant story of how he transformed David Bowie's Let's Dance.
What did Bowie's Let's Dance sound like before Nile Rodgers' production?
