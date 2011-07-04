Steven Severin (born Steven John Bailey, 25 September 1955, Highgate, London), is an English musician, composer, bassist, producer and co-founding member of Siouxsie and the Banshees. He took the name "Severin" from the Leopold von Sacher-Masoch character who is mentioned in the Velvet Underground song "Venus in Furs". Severin had earlier considered "Steve Spunker" for his stage name. After the split of Siouxsie and the Banshees in 1996, Severin created his own label RE, and released several instrumental albums via his official website. In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, he regularly performed live in solo, playing music over footage of silent films.