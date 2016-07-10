Sandra Kerr (born 14 February 1942, Plaistow, Essex) is an English folk singer.

Kerr sings and plays English concertina, guitar, Appalachian dulcimer and autoharp. She was a member of The Critics Group from 1963-72. With John Faulkner, she wrote the music for the TV series Bagpuss and voiced the character of Madeleine Remnant (the rag doll). Kerr has been involved in many programmes for BBC Radio including The Music Box and Listening Corner.

She has sung with her daughter Nancy Kerr (whose father is Ron Elliott, a Northumbrian piper) and in the groups Sisters Unlimited and Voice Union. Her work has developed to include teaching and leading workshops and she is the director of two folk choirs, Wercasfolk and VoiceMale.[citation needed] She was on the staff of Newcastle University's music department for 17 years until 2017.