Stefan AskenaseBorn 10 July 1896. Died 18 October 1985
Stefan Askenase
1896-07-10
Stefan Askenase Biography (Wikipedia)
Stefan Askenase (10 July 1896 – 18 October 1985) was a Polish-Belgian classical pianist and pedagogue.
Stefan Askenase Tracks
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Frédéric Chopin
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Barcarolle in F sharp major, Op 60
Song without words, in A minor Op. 19 No. 2
Felix Mendelssohn
Song without words, in A minor Op. 19 No. 2
Song without words, in A minor Op. 19 No. 2
Nocturne in E flat major, Op 9 No 2
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne in E flat major, Op 9 No 2
Nocturne in E flat major, Op 9 No 2
Past BBC Events
Proms 1957: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
1957-08-27T00:45:18
27
Aug
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
