Thomas TomkinsBorn 1572. Died 9 June 1656
1572
Thomas Tomkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Tomkins (1572 – 9 June 1656) was a Welsh-born composer of the late Tudor and early Stuart period. In addition to being one of the prominent members of the English Madrigal School, he was a skilled composer of keyboard and consort music, and the last member of the English virginalist school.
When David Heard
When David Heard
Almighty God the fountain
Almighty God the fountain
O God the proud
O God the proud
Choir
Barafostus Dreame
Barafostus Dreame
Barafostus's dream MB.5.62 for keyboard
Barafostus's dream MB.5.62 for keyboard
Music Divine, proceeding from Above
Music Divine, proceeding from Above
When David heard that Absalom was slain
When David heard that Absalom was slain
Ensemble
Almighty God, The Fountain Of All Wisdom (excerpt)
Almighty God, The Fountain Of All Wisdom (excerpt)
O God, The Proud Are Risen Against Me
O God, The Proud Are Risen Against Me
Choir
Adieu, ye city-prisoning towers! - To the shady woods now wend we
Adieu, ye city-prisoning towers! - To the shady woods now wend we
Ut-re-mi-fa-so-la à 4
Ut-re-mi-fa-so-la à 4
When David Heard That Absalom Was Slain
When David Heard That Absalom Was Slain
O praise the Lord
O praise the Lord
Pavan à 5
Pavan à 5
When David heard that Absalom was slain
When David heard that Absalom was slain
Be Strong and of Good Courage
Be Strong and of Good Courage
When David heard for 5 voices
When David heard for 5 voices
Ensemble
Pavan in A minor
Pavan in A minor
Alman
Alman
Jubilate (Third Service)
Jubilate (Third Service)
Choir
O Lord let me know mine end
O Lord let me know mine end
Turn unto the Lord our God
Turn unto the Lord our God
Woe is me
Woe is me
When David Heard
When David Heard
Fusca, in thy starry eyes
Fusca, in thy starry eyes
Be strong and of a good courage (Proms 2016)
Be strong and of a good courage (Proms 2016)
Galliard
Galliard
Composer
A Sad Pavan from these Distracted Times
A Sad Pavan from these Distracted Times
Oft did I marle
Oft did I marle
See, see the shepherds' Queen
See, see the shepherds' Queen
Choir
Weep no more thou sorry boy
Weep no more thou sorry boy
Too Much I Once Lamented
Too Much I Once Lamented
Oft did I marle how in thine eyes
Oft did I marle how in thine eyes
Nunc Dimittis: Second Service
Nunc Dimittis: Second Service
Magnificat: Second Service
Magnificat: Second Service
Weep no more thou sorry boy
Weep no more thou sorry boy
