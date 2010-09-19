Conjunto RumbavanaFormed 1955
Conjunto Rumbavana
1955
Conjunto Rumbavana Biography (Wikipedia)
Conjunto Rumbavana is a Cuban band founded in 1955, directed by pianist Joseíto González. Its repertoire included popular music like bolero, guaracha, chachachá, son montuno, conga, and danzón.
Conjunto Rumbavana Tracks
Asi Quiero Corazon
Conjunto Rumbavana
Asi Quiero Corazon
Asi Quiero Corazon
