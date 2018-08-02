RampageUS rapper of Flipmode Squad. Born 1 August 1974
Rampage
1974-08-01
Rampage Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger McNair (born August 1, 1974), better known by his stage name Rampage is an American rapper who is a member of the Flipmode Squad. He is a long-time collaborator with his cousin Busta Rhymes.
Rampage Tracks
Flava In Ya Ear (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Rampage & The Notorious B.I.G.)
Craig Mack
Flava In Ya Ear (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Rampage & The Notorious B.I.G.)
Flava In Ya Ear (Remix) (feat. Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Rampage & The Notorious B.I.G.)
Wild For Da Night
Rampage
Wild For Da Night
Wild For Da Night
