Carlo GesualdoBorn 20 March 1566. Died 8 September 1613
Carlo Gesualdo
Carlo Gesualdo Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Gesualdo da Venosa (probably 8 March 1566 – 8 September 1613) was Prince of Venosa and Count of Conza. As a composer he is best known for writing intensely expressive madrigals and pieces of sacred music that use a chromatic language not heard again until the late 19th century. The best known fact of his life is his brutal and violent killing of his first wife and her aristocratic lover upon finding them in flagrante delicto. The fascination for his music and for his crimes have gone hand in hand.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carlo Gesualdo Performances & Interviews
Petroc Trelawny travels to Naples to explore one of history's most notorious composers.
Carlo Gesualdo
Stephen Johnson and vocal group, Exaudi explore Gesualdo's madrigals.
Gesualdo: Madrigals from Book V and VI
Tess Knighton discusses her personal recommendations for recordings of Gesualdo's music
Gesualdo: Round Up
Listen to an excerpt from Gesualdo's Ave Dulcissima Maria.
Gesualdo: Ave Dulcissima Maria - Preview Clip
Carlo Gesualdo Tracks
O vos omnes, II
O vos omnes, II
O vos omnes, II
Tristis est anima mea
Tristis est anima mea
Tristis est anima mea
Two madrigals - Merce grido piangendo & Luci serene e chiari
Two madrigals - Merce grido piangendo & Luci serene e chiari
Two madrigals - Merce grido piangendo & Luci serene e chiari
2 Motets arr. Maxwell Davies for brass quintet
2 Motets arr. Maxwell Davies for brass quintet
2 Motets arr. Maxwell Davies for brass quintet
Tribulationem et dolorem
Tribulationem et dolorem
Tribulationem et dolorem
Miserere
Miserere
Miserere
O vos omnes (2 motets arr. Peter Maxwell Davies)
O vos omnes (2 motets arr. Peter Maxwell Davies)
O vos omnes (2 motets arr. Peter Maxwell Davies)
O vos I. omnes
O vos I. omnes
O vos I. omnes
Ecce quomodo moritur (Tenebrae responses for Holy Saturday)
Ecce quomodo moritur (Tenebrae responses for Holy Saturday)
Ecce quomodo moritur (Tenebrae responses for Holy Saturday)
Luci serene e chiare
Luci serene e chiare
Luci serene e chiare
Io tacero
Io tacero
Io tacero
Se tu fuggi, io non resto
Se tu fuggi, io non resto
Se tu fuggi, io non resto
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae responses for Maundy Thursday)
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae responses for Maundy Thursday)
Tristis est anima mea (Tenebrae responses for Maundy Thursday)
Madrigals, Book 6: Se la mia morte brami
Madrigals, Book 6: Se la mia morte brami
Madrigals, Book 6: Se la mia morte brami
Merce, grido piangendo - from Madrigali a cinque
Merce, grido piangendo - from Madrigali a cinque
Merce, grido piangendo - from Madrigali a cinque
Ave, regina coelorum for 5 voices
Ave, regina coelorum for 5 voices
Ave, regina coelorum for 5 voices
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo (from the 6th book of madrigals)
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo (from the 6th book of madrigals)
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo (from the 6th book of madrigals)
Se la mia morte brami
Se la mia morte brami
Se la mia morte brami
Ave dulcissima Maria
Ave dulcissima Maria
Ave dulcissima Maria
Miserere
Miserere
Miserere
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo
Moro, lasso, al mio duolo
Ave dulcissima Maria
Ave dulcissima Maria
Ave dulcissima Maria
Posuerunt me (Aestimatus sum) [Saturday Responsories]
Posuerunt me (Aestimatus sum) [Saturday Responsories]
Posuerunt me (Aestimatus sum) [Saturday Responsories]
O Vos Omnes
O Vos Omnes
O Vos Omnes
Moro lasso
Moro lasso
Moro lasso
O crux benedicta [version for string orchestra]
O crux benedicta [version for string orchestra]
O crux benedicta [version for string orchestra]
Moro, Lasso, Al Mio Duolo For 5 Voices [1611b]
Moro, Lasso, Al Mio Duolo For 5 Voices [1611b]
Moro, Lasso, Al Mio Duolo For 5 Voices [1611b]
Moro, Lasso, al mio duolo
Moro, Lasso, al mio duolo
Moro, Lasso, al mio duolo
O Crux Benedicta
O Crux Benedicta
O Crux Benedicta
Tribularer Si Nescirem
Tribularer Si Nescirem
Tribularer Si Nescirem
Sepulto Domino
Sepulto Domino
Sepulto Domino
Aestimatus Sum
Aestimatus Sum
Aestimatus Sum
Astiternut Reges
Astiternut Reges
Astiternut Reges
Alme D'Amor Rubelle
Alme D'Amor Rubelle
Alme D'Amor Rubelle
O Dolce Mio Tesoro
O Dolce Mio Tesoro
O Dolce Mio Tesoro
Ardita Zanzaretta
Ardita Zanzaretta
Ardita Zanzaretta
Plange Quasi Virgo
Plange Quasi Virgo
Plange Quasi Virgo
Ierusalem
Ierusalem
Ierusalem
Sicut Ovis Ad Occisionem
Sicut Ovis Ad Occisionem
Sicut Ovis Ad Occisionem
Moro, Lasso
Moro, Lasso
Moro, Lasso
Sparge La Morte Al Mio Signor
Sparge La Morte Al Mio Signor
Sparge La Morte Al Mio Signor
Tenebrae Responsorium: Animam Meam Dilectam Tradidi
Tenebrae Responsorium: Animam Meam Dilectam Tradidi
Tenebrae Responsorium: Animam Meam Dilectam Tradidi
