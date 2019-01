The Royal Scottish National Orchestra (RSNO) is an international Scottish orchestra, based in Glasgow at its own music centre and rehearsal studios directly connected to the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at the top of Buchanan Street. The RSNO receives support from the Scottish Government. The RSNO performs throughout Scotland, at such venues as Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, Usher Hall (Edinburgh), Caird Hall (Dundee), Aberdeen Music Hall, Perth Concert Hall or Eden Court Inverness. Thomas Søndergård is the orchestra's current music director, since 2018.