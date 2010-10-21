British IndiaFormed 2004
British India
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6c16e18-0e9a-4be9-99cb-4d0e53ba4e84
British India Biography (Wikipedia)
British India are an Australian indie rock band from Melbourne. The band comprises lead vocalist, guitarist Declan Melia, guitarist Nic Wilson, bassist Will Drummond and drummer Matt O'Gorman. They have released six studio albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
British India Tracks
Sort by
Vanilla
British India
Vanilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vanilla
Last played on
British India Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist