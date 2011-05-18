Red HarvestNorwegian extreme industrial metal band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 2010
Red Harvest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6c13941-3581-4042-9bbc-23d191dbf34b
Red Harvest Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Harvest was a Norwegian extreme industrial metal band from Oslo. Their 2002 album Sick Transit Gloria Mundi was nominated for a Norwegian Grammy and an alternative Grammy in the "Best Metal Album" category. Formed in 1989, they have released eight albums, two EPs, one live DVD, a split album with Zyklon and a compilation album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Harvest Tracks
Sort by
The Sound & The Fury
Red Harvest
The Sound & The Fury
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sound & The Fury
Last played on
Red Harvest Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist