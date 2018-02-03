Jonna Emily Lee (born 3 October 1981) is a Swedish singer, songwriter, record producer and visual director. Lee is best known for being the creator and artist of audiovisual online project iamamiwhoami who have since 2009 released their audiovisual series online, gathering a large online following. Since her first solo album, she has collaborated with music producer and artist Claes Björklund who is also a member of iamamiwhoami. In 2017, Lee started using the moniker ionnalee for her new solo project with the release of her debut solo album, Everyone Afraid to Be Forgotten released Februari 2018. With the album she also created her own world tour co funded by her fans via Kickstarter. The tour sold out venues all over the world during 2018.

Lee toured with Norwegian duo Röyksopp 2015-2017. She is also a visual director for all her projects. She is also the founder of the independent label To whom it may concern.