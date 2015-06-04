Albert WestBorn 2 September 1949. Died 4 June 2015
Albert West
1949-09-02
Albert West Biography (Wikipedia)
Albertus Petrus Enricus Gerardus Westelaken (2 September 1949 – 4 June 2015), better known by his stage name Albert West, was a Dutch pop singer and record producer. He was the lead singer of The Shuffles from 1963 to 1973. He was born in 's-Hertogenbosch, North Brabant.
