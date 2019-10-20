Ralph Carney (January 23, 1956 – December 16, 2017) was an American singer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist. While his primary instruments were various saxophones and clarinets, Carney also collected and played many instruments, often unusual or obscure ones.

Carney got his start as a professional musician as a founding member of the band Tin Huey. He is perhaps best known for his long association with singer Tom Waits, and worked with a vast number of others as a session musician.