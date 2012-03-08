The Stars of HeavenFormed 1983. Disbanded 1990
The Stars of Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6bd4a08-d61f-40eb-9178-de0559f69f50
The Stars of Heaven Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stars of Heaven were an Irish guitar pop band formed in Dublin in 1983. They released two albums on the Rough Trade label before splitting up in 1990.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stars of Heaven Tracks
Sort by
Moonstruck (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
The Stars of Heaven
Moonstruck (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonstruck (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
Last played on
Sacred Heart Hotel (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
The Stars of Heaven
Sacred Heart Hotel (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So You Know (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
The Stars of Heaven
So You Know (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So You Know (John Peel session 14.01/1986)
Last played on
Unfinished Dreaming
The Stars of Heaven
Unfinished Dreaming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unfinished Dreaming
Last played on
The Stars of Heaven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist