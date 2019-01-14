Peter John Kay (born 2 July 1973)[citation needed] is an English comedian and actor. Kay has written, produced, and acted in several television and film projects, and authored three books.

Born and brought up in Bolton, Lancashire, to a family of Irish descent, Kay studied media performance at the University of Salford. He began working part-time as a stand-up comedian, winning the North West Comedian of the Year award. In 1997, he won Channel 4's So You Think You're Funny contest and the following year was nominated for a Perrier Award for his show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. With his public profile raised, in 2000, he co-wrote and starred in That Peter Kay Thing for Channel 4. This resulted in a spin-off sitcom, Phoenix Nights, which ran for two series from 2001–02, and in turn generated another spin-off, Max and Paddy's Road to Nowhere, in 2004. In 2005, he recorded a promotional video in which he mimed to Tony Christie's 1971 hit "Is This the Way to Amarillo", which was re-released in aid of the Comic Relief charity and credited to "Tony Christie featuring Peter Kay". The song reached #1 in the UK Singles Chart, remained at the top spot for seven weeks and was the best-selling song of 2005 in the UK.