Jesús GuridiBorn 25 September 1886. Died 7 April 1961
Jesús Guridi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1886-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6b60ff3-f4eb-4b7c-8c70-5cb8ac5b8baa
Jesús Guridi Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesús Guridi Bidaola (25 September 1886 – 7 April 1961) was a Spanish Basque composer who was a key player in 20th century Spanish and Basque music. His style fits into the late Romantic idiom, directly inherited from Wagner, and with a strong influence from Basque culture. Among his best known works are the zarzuela El Caserío, the opera Amaya, the orchestral work Ten Basque Melodies and his organ works, where the Triptych of the Good Shepherd can be highlighted.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jesús Guridi Tracks
Sort by
6 Canciones castellanas for voice and piano
Jesús Guridi
6 Canciones castellanas for voice and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 Canciones castellanas for voice and piano
Last played on
Seis Canciones Castellanas, Nos 5 and 6
Jesús Guridi
Seis Canciones Castellanas, Nos 5 and 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seis Canciones Castellanas, Nos 5 and 6
Last played on
An adventure of Don Quixote
Jesús Guridi
An adventure of Don Quixote
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyf.jpglink
An adventure of Don Quixote
Last played on
Seis canciones castellanas (Proms 2017)
Jesús Guridi
Seis canciones castellanas (Proms 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04vbwz3.jpglink
Seis canciones castellanas (Proms 2017)
Last played on
Amorosa (Ten Basque Melodies)
Jesús Guridi
Amorosa (Ten Basque Melodies)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amorosa (Ten Basque Melodies)
Last played on
Ten Basque Melodies (excerpt): III. Religiosa; V. De Ronda; X. Festiva
Jesús Guridi
Ten Basque Melodies (excerpt): III. Religiosa; V. De Ronda; X. Festiva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Basque Melodies (excerpt): III. Religiosa; V. De Ronda; X. Festiva
Last played on
Jesús Guridi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist