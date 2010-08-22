Crabby Appleton
Crabby Appleton
Crabby Appleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Crabby Appleton was an American rock band in the early 1970s. Fronted by singer-songwriter Michael Fennelly, they scored a Top 40 hit with their first single, "Go Back."
Crabby Appleton Tracks
The Otherside
