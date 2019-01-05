Easton CorbinBorn 12 April 1982
Easton Corbin
1982-04-12
Easton Corbin Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Easton Corbin (born April 12, 1982) is an American country music singer. He signed to Mercury Records Nashville in 2009 and released his self-titled debut album in March 2010, featuring the two number one hits "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll with It", as well as the number 14 hit "I Can't Love You Back". His second album, All Over the Road, was released in September 2012. Its first single, "Lovin' You Is Fun", was released in February 2012. The album's second single, "All Over the Road", was released in January 2013. As of 2013, he had sold over 470,000 albums and over 2 million singles.
Easton Corbin Tracks
This Feels A Lot Like Love
Easton Corbin
This Feels A Lot Like Love
This Feels A Lot Like Love
All Over The Road
Easton Corbin
All Over The Road
All Over The Road
The Way Love Looks
Easton Corbin
The Way Love Looks
The Way Love Looks
Lovin' You Is Fun
Easton Corbin
Lovin' You Is Fun
Lovin' You Is Fun
I Cant Love You Back
Easton Corbin
I Cant Love You Back
I Cant Love You Back
Wild Women and Whiskey
Easton Corbin
Wild Women and Whiskey
Wild Women and Whiskey
Are You With Me
Easton Corbin
Are You With Me
Are You With Me
A Little More Country Than That
Easton Corbin
A Little More Country Than That
A Little More Country Than That
Kiss Me One More Time
Easton Corbin
Kiss Me One More Time
Kiss Me One More Time
Lets Ride
Easton Corbin
Lets Ride
Lets Ride
A Thing For You
Easton Corbin
A Thing For You
A Thing For You
ROLL WITH IT
Easton Corbin
ROLL WITH IT
ROLL WITH IT
Baby Be My Love Song
Easton Corbin
Baby Be My Love Song
Baby Be My Love Song
A Girl Like You
Easton Corbin
A Girl Like You
A Girl Like You
Just Add Water
Easton Corbin
Just Add Water
Just Add Water
I Like The Way Love Looks
Easton Corbin
I Like The Way Love Looks
I Like The Way Love Looks
About To Get Real
Easton Corbin
About To Get Real
About To Get Real
That'll Make You Wanna Drink
Easton Corbin
That'll Make You Wanna Drink
That'll Make You Wanna Drink
A Lot To Learn About Livin
Easton Corbin
A Lot To Learn About Livin
A Lot To Learn About Livin
Guys & Girls
Easton Corbin
Guys & Girls
Guys & Girls
