London Brass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6acdc2f-776c-458a-8563-286fbef8064f
London Brass Tracks
Sort by
Tu es Petrus
James MacMillan
Tu es Petrus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdv0.jpglink
Tu es Petrus
Last played on
Soundings mvt 4 (capriccio)
William Mathias
Soundings mvt 4 (capriccio)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soundings mvt 4 (capriccio)
Last played on
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
Ralph Vaughan Williams
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
O clap your hands - motet for chorus, brass and organ
Last played on
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
Regent Chamber Choir
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
Last played on
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Benjamin Britten
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
Fanfare for St Edmundsbury
Last played on
Requiem Fragments
John Tavener
Requiem Fragments
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc4.jpglink
Requiem Fragments
Last played on
Canzon vigesimanona à 8; Canzon à 4
Girolamo Frescobaldi
Canzon vigesimanona à 8; Canzon à 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br62y.jpglink
Canzon vigesimanona à 8; Canzon à 4
Last played on
Reedroy
Moondog
Reedroy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdqd.jpglink
Reedroy
Last played on
I Vow to Thee My Country
The Regent Chamber Choir, The Collegiate Singers, The Choir Of King's College, London And London Brass
I Vow to Thee My Country
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Vow to Thee My Country
Performer
Last played on
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
James MacMillan, Peter Stevens, Westminster Cathedral Choir, London Brass & Martin Baker
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j7v0.jpglink
Ecce Sacerdos Magnus
Composer
Last played on
Eine Alpensinfonie Op.64
London Brass
Eine Alpensinfonie Op.64
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Eine Alpensinfonie Op.64
Orchestra
Last played on
Te Deum in B flat major
Iain Simcock
Te Deum in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061ck4f.jpglink
Te Deum in B flat major
Conductor
Last played on
In Dulci Jubilo
London Brass
In Dulci Jubilo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Dulci Jubilo
Last played on
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
London Brass
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Belshazzar's feast - oratorio for baritone solo, chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Canzon a 4 (feat. Giovanni Gabrieli & London Brass)
Philip Pickett
Canzon a 4 (feat. Giovanni Gabrieli & London Brass)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzc7.jpglink
Canzon a 4 (feat. Giovanni Gabrieli & London Brass)
Last played on
I Got PlentyO'Nuttin'
London Brass
I Got PlentyO'Nuttin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Got PlentyO'Nuttin'
Last played on
The First Nowell
London Brass
The First Nowell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Nowell
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/empxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-05T01:12:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nm9cb.jpg
5
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 27: Late Night With … BBC Radio 6 Music
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 23: Vaughan Williams, Ireland, Delius & Walton
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efcrzc
Royal Albert Hall
2012-07-31T01:12:08
31
Jul
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 23: Vaughan Williams, Ireland, Delius & Walton
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2010: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e995v2
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-08T01:12:08
8
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 13
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eghd4f
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-23T01:12:08
23
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 02 - The Nation's Favourite Prom
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2004-07-17T01:12:08
17
Jul
2004
Proms 2004: Prom 02 - The Nation's Favourite Prom
Royal Albert Hall
London Brass Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist