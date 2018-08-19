NiveaUS R&B singer. Born 24 March 1982
Nivea B. Hamilton (born March 24, 1982), who performs under the mononym Nivea, is an American singer whose recordings reached the Billboard charts during the early 2000s. Nivea is known most for her Grammy-nominated hit "Don't Mess with My Man" as well as "Laundromat" and "Okay" featuring YoungbloodZ & Lil' Jon. She has released three studio albums: Nivea (2001), Complicated (2005), Animalistic (2006), and an independently released extended play Nivea: Undercover (2011).
On September 29, 2018, she released the single Circles.
Don't Mess With My Man
Danger (Been So Long)
Don't Mess With My Man (Remix) (feat. Jagged Edge & Mystikal)
Laundromat
25 Reasons
Don't Mess With My Man feat..
Laundromat
Laundromat (feat R Kelly)
Massive Attack
