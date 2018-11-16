Curtis LewisBorn 29 August 1918. Died 23 May 1969
Curtis Reginald Lewis (August 29, 1918 in Fort Worth, Texas – May 23, 1969 in Kew Gardens, New York), American composer of popular songs, many of which have become jazz standards. He grew up in Chicago and came to New York City in the 1940s. Lewis subsequently became one of the first black composers and lyricists to own a music publishing company on Broadway in the early 1950s.
Having served in the United States Army during World War II (from August 22, 1942, discharged as a Staff Sergeant December 2, 1945), the body of Curtis Reginald Lewis was interred at the Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
