Olu DaraBorn 12 January 1941
Olu Dara
1941-01-12
Olu Dara Biography (Wikipedia)
Olu Dara Jones (born Charles Jones III; January 12, 1941) is an American cornetist, guitarist, and singer. He is the father of rapper Nas.
Olu Dara Tracks
Bridging The Gap (feat. Olu Dara)
Nas
Strange Things Happen Every Day
Olu Dara
Neighborhoods
Olu Dara
Bell And Ponce (At The Movie Show)
Olu Dara
Used to Be Me
Olu Dara
Okra
Olu Dara
Jungle Jay (feat. Nas)
Olu Dara
Country Girl
Olu Dara
Natchez Shopping Blues
Olu Dara
