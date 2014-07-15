Casey Spooner (born February 2, 1970) is an American artist and musician. He was born in Athens, GA attended the University of Georgia and was roommates with John Newman. He resides in Paris, France. Spooner is openly gay. While attending the School of the Art Institute of Chicago he met Warren Fischer. The two went on to cofound Fischerspooner in New York City in 1998, in which he writes the songs and performs vocals.

Spooner has submitted works for Deitch Projects and an album by R.E.M. A promotion for Fischerspooner's second album included an art Salon/Art Exhibition of all the images used in making of the album, this has since been linked to Warhol.

Spooner has contributed and worked on shows with Doorika, a performance arts collective based in Chicago and New York City.

Casey joined experimental New York performance ensemble The Wooster Group in 2007, taking on the role of Ophelia's brother Laertes in their production of Hamlet (which featured two Fischerspooner songs that were composed for the show). During this time, he also began work on a third Fischerspooner album (with Warren Fischer). Entertainment was released in North America via the band's own label FS Studios on May 4, 2009, produced by Jeff Saltzman (The Killers, The Black Keys, The Sounds). An American and European Tour, known as Between Worlds, continued all through 2009. Like in other Fischerspooner's performances, Spooner was the main figure of the show.