Trampled by TurtlesFormed 2004
Trampled by Turtles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6a5a49b-9885-42e6-9fb5-ccaaec05f753
Trampled by Turtles Biography (Wikipedia)
Trampled By Turtles is an American bluegrass/folk-rock band from Duluth, Minnesota. They have released eight full albums, three of which have reached US Billboard chart number one spots. Their fifth release, Palomino, maintained a position in the Top 10 on the bluegrass charts for 52 straight weeks. Their latest album, Life is Good on the Open Road, was released on May 4, 2018. They have played internationally and at many popular music festivals in the US, and as of July 29, 2015, have played live in every state except Hawaii.
The band members have mentioned as inspirations Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan and Ralph Stanley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Trampled by Turtles Tracks
Sort by
Kelly's Bar
Trampled by Turtles
Kelly's Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kelly's Bar
Last played on
The Middle
Trampled by Turtles
The Middle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Middle
Last played on
We All Get Lonely
Trampled by Turtles
We All Get Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We All Get Lonely
Last played on
Wildflowers
Trampled by Turtles
Wildflowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wildflowers
Last played on
Ain't No Use In Tryin'
Trampled by Turtles
Ain't No Use In Tryin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't No Use In Tryin'
Last played on
Hollow
Trampled by Turtles
Hollow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollow
Last played on
Midnight On The Interstate
Trampled by Turtles
Midnight On The Interstate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Look Down
Trampled by Turtles
Don't Look Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Look Down
Last played on
Brown-Eyed Woman
Trampled by Turtles
Brown-Eyed Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brown-Eyed Woman
Last played on
Wild Animals
Trampled by Turtles
Wild Animals
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Animals
Last played on
Are You Behind The Shining Star
Trampled by Turtles
Are You Behind The Shining Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Behind The Shining Star
Last played on
Winners
Trampled by Turtles
Winners
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winners
Last played on
WALT WHITMAN
Trampled by Turtles
WALT WHITMAN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WALT WHITMAN
Last played on
The Calm and Crying Wind
Trampled by Turtles
The Calm and Crying Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Calm and Crying Wind
Last played on
High Water
Trampled by Turtles
High Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Water
Last played on
Alone
Trampled by Turtles
Alone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone
Last played on
The Widower's Tale
Trampled by Turtles
The Widower's Tale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Widower's Tale
Last played on
Victory
Trampled by Turtles
Victory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Victory
Last played on
New Orleans
Trampled by Turtles
New Orleans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Orleans
Last played on
Wait So Long
Trampled by Turtles
Wait So Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wait So Long
Last played on
Trampled by Turtles Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist