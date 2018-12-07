Trampled By Turtles is an American bluegrass/folk-rock band from Duluth, Minnesota. They have released eight full albums, three of which have reached US Billboard chart number one spots. Their fifth release, Palomino, maintained a position in the Top 10 on the bluegrass charts for 52 straight weeks. Their latest album, Life is Good on the Open Road, was released on May 4, 2018. They have played internationally and at many popular music festivals in the US, and as of July 29, 2015, have played live in every state except Hawaii.

The band members have mentioned as inspirations Townes Van Zandt, Bob Dylan and Ralph Stanley.