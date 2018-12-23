Peter Albert Neil Perrett (born 8 April 1952) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is the singer, rhythm guitarist and principal songwriter for the rock band the Only Ones.

Prior to forming the Only Ones, who were initially active between 1976 and 1982, Perrett formed England's Glory whose recordings were finally released in 1987. Following the break-up of the Only Ones, Perrett retreated from public life before forming the One in 1994. The Only Ones reformed in 2007, and Perrett released a solo album, How the West Was Won, in 2017.