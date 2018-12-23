Peter PerrettBorn 8 April 1952
Peter Perrett
Peter Perrett Biography
Peter Albert Neil Perrett (born 8 April 1952) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is the singer, rhythm guitarist and principal songwriter for the rock band the Only Ones.
Prior to forming the Only Ones, who were initially active between 1976 and 1982, Perrett formed England's Glory whose recordings were finally released in 1987. Following the break-up of the Only Ones, Perrett retreated from public life before forming the One in 1994. The Only Ones reformed in 2007, and Perrett released a solo album, How the West Was Won, in 2017.
Peter Perrett Tracks
Something In My Brain (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Peter Perrett
Something In My Brain (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Living In My Head (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Peter Perrett
Living In My Head (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Hard To Say No (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Peter Perrett
Hard To Say No (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
An Epic Story (6 Music Session, 23 Apr 2018)
Peter Perrett
An Epic Story (6 Music Session, 23 Apr 2018)
Personality Test Freak (6 Music session 230418)
Peter Perrett
Personality Test Freak (6 Music session 230418)
How The West Was Won (6 Music session 230418)
Peter Perrett
How The West Was Won (6 Music session 230418)
Carousle (6 Music session 230418)
Peter Perrett
Carousle (6 Music session 230418)
Sweet Endeavor (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Peter Perrett
Sweet Endeavor (6 Music Session, 25 Oct 2017)
Peter Perrett Links
