George Soulé is an American songwriter, singer, drummer, record producer and studio engineer whose songs have been recorded by some of the most successful artists in soul music, including Percy Sledge, Carl Carlton, Temptations and Bobby Womack. In 1973 he had a Top 40 rhythm and blues hit as a solo artist with Get Involved

