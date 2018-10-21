George SouleBorn 12 November 1945
George Soule
1945-11-12
George Soule Biography (Wikipedia)
George Soulé is an American songwriter, singer, drummer, record producer and studio engineer whose songs have been recorded by some of the most successful artists in soul music, including Percy Sledge, Carl Carlton, Temptations and Bobby Womack. In 1973 he had a Top 40 rhythm and blues hit as a solo artist with Get Involved
Get Involed
George Soule
Get Involed
Get Involed
Something Went Right
George Soule
Something Went Right
Something Went Right
Ill Be Your Everything
George Soule
Ill Be Your Everything
Ill Be Your Everything
Midnight Affair
George Soule
Midnight Affair
Midnight Affair
I'm Only Human
George Soule
I'm Only Human
I'm Only Human
Jaguar Man
George Soule
Jaguar Man
Jaguar Man
