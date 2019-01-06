Chris While and Julie Matthews
Chris While and Julie Matthews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02whqfl.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c6a0e0c9-530b-4a85-8dcd-e94238ca2b61
Tracks
Sort by
My Salty Dog And Me
Chris While and Julie Matthews
My Salty Dog And Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
My Salty Dog And Me
Last played on
Good Tradition (live)
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Good Tradition (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Good Tradition (live)
Last played on
The River (live)
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The River (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The River (live)
Last played on
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
Chris While and Julie Matthews
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
When Johnny Comes Marching Home
Last played on
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Small Cases Full of Big Dreams
Last played on
The Skin That I'm In
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Skin That I'm In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Skin That I'm In
Last played on
Westward
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Westward
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Westward
Last played on
Blind Faith
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Blind Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Blind Faith
Last played on
Pinjarra Dreams
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Pinjarra Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Pinjarra Dreams
Here It Comes Again
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Here It Comes Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Here It Comes Again
Slim To Nil
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Slim To Nil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Slim To Nil
If This Were Your Last Day
Chris While and Julie Matthews
If This Were Your Last Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02fjqvm.jpglink
If This Were Your Last Day
Last played on
Gone Girl Gone
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Gone Girl Gone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Gone Girl Gone
Last played on
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Coldest Winds Do Blow
Last played on
The Skin That I'm In
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Skin That I'm In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Skin That I'm In
Last played on
Nothing Yanks My Chain (Like You Do)
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Nothing Yanks My Chain (Like You Do)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Nothing Yanks My Chain (Like You Do)
Last played on
Pride
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Pride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Pride
Last played on
Pals
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Pals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Pals
Last played on
Dancing Under The Gallows
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Dancing Under The Gallows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Are We Human (live)
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Are We Human (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Are We Human (live)
Last played on
The Skin That I'm In (live)
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Skin That I'm In (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Skin That I'm In (live)
Last played on
The Skin I'm In
Chris While and Julie Matthews
The Skin I'm In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
The Skin I'm In
Last played on
Tree of Life
Chris While and Julie Matthews
Tree of Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whqfl.jpglink
Tree of Life
Last played on
Playlists featuring Chris While and Julie Matthews
Back to artist