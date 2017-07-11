Peter Kember (born 19 November 1965) is an English musician and record producer. He was a founding member, bassist, vocalist and guitarist of alternative rock band Spacemen 3, lasting from 1982 until the band's dissolution in 1991.

He is most commonly known under his frequent pseudonym Sonic Boom, and has collaborated with produced projects with other artists under the name. He performed production duties on MGMT's sophomore album Congratulations, Panda Bear's albums Tomboy and Panda Bear Meets the Grim Reaper, and Beach House's seventh album, eponymously titled 7.

As a musician, Kember has recorded as Spectrum and E.A.R. (Experimental Audio Research), parallel musical projects with recordings under both names occasionally only featuring Kember. He has occasionally performed live under both monikers, most recently in 2008–11 as Spectrum, touring as a band in America and Europe. Kember has played and collaborated with a number of artists, including Stereolab and Yo La Tengo.