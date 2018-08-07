Alex Glasgow (14 October 1935 – 14 May 2001) was a singer-songwriter from Low Fell, Gateshead, England. He was educated at Gateshead Grammar School where he founded the Caprians choir. He graduated in German at the University of Leeds. He wrote the songs and music for the musical plays Close the Coal House Door and On Your Way, Riley! by Alan Plater, and scripts for the TV drama When the Boat Comes In, the theme song of which he sang. He also taught English in Germany after graduating from university and later emigrated to Australia in 1981.