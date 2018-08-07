Alex GlasgowBorn 14 October 1935. Died 14 May 2001
Alex Glasgow
1935-10-14
Alex Glasgow (14 October 1935 – 14 May 2001) was a singer-songwriter from Low Fell, Gateshead, England. He was educated at Gateshead Grammar School where he founded the Caprians choir. He graduated in German at the University of Leeds. He wrote the songs and music for the musical plays Close the Coal House Door and On Your Way, Riley! by Alan Plater, and scripts for the TV drama When the Boat Comes In, the theme song of which he sang. He also taught English in Germany after graduating from university and later emigrated to Australia in 1981.
When The Boat Comes In
Alex Glasgow
When The Boat Comes In
When The Boat Comes In
When the Boat Comes In (Dance Ti Thi Daddy)
Alex Glasgow
When the Boat Comes In (Dance Ti Thi Daddy)
As soon as this pub closes
Alex Glasgow
As soon as this pub closes
As soon as this pub closes
When the Boat Comes In
Trad.
When the Boat Comes In
When the Boat Comes In
Dance Ti Thi Daddy ('When The Boat Comes In' Theme Tunes)
Alex Glasgow
Dance Ti Thi Daddy ('When The Boat Comes In' Theme Tunes)
Dance Te Yer Daddy
Alex Glasgow
Dance Te Yer Daddy
Close the Coalhouse Door
Alex Glasgow
Close the Coalhouse Door
Close the Coalhouse Door
All In A Day
Alex Glasgow
All In A Day
All In A Day
Little Cloth Cap
Alex Glasgow
Little Cloth Cap
Little Cloth Cap
