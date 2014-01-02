Luboš SlukaBorn 13 September 1928
Luboš Sluka
Luboš Sluka Biography (Wikipedia)
Luboš Sluka (born on September 13, 1928 in Opočno) is a Czech Contemporary Composer.
Luboš Sluka Tracks
Via del silenzio
Tomas Thon & Luboš Sluka
