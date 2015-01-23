Amanda Ghost
Amanda Ghost
Amanda Louisa Gosein-Cameron (born July 1974), known professionally as Amanda Ghost, is an English singer, songwriter, record producer, music executive and former president of Epic Records (2009–10).
Born in Enfield, North London, after performing as a solo artist, she formed a band which performed under her name, and of which she was the lead singer.
