Los Amigos Invisibles
Formed 1991
Los Amigos Invisibles
1991
Los Amigos Invisibles Biography (Wikipedia)
Los Amigos Invisibles (Spanish for "The Invisible Friends") is a Venezuelan band that plays a blend of disco, acid jazz and funk mixed with Latin rhythms. In addition to releasing eleven critically acclaimed albums, the band is lauded internationally for their explosive, live shows, spanning nearly 60 countries.
Los Amigos Invisibles Tracks
Ultra-Funk
Los Amigos Invisibles
Ultra-Funk
Ultra-Funk
Glad To Know You (feat. Dimitri From Paris)
Los Amigos Invisibles
Glad To Know You (feat. Dimitri From Paris)
Glad To Know You (feat. Dimitri From Paris)
Ease Your Mind
Los Amigos Invisibles
Ease Your Mind
Ease Your Mind
Mentiras (DJ Afro Remix)
Los Amigos Invisibles
Mentiras (DJ Afro Remix)
Mentiras (DJ Afro Remix)
