187 Lockdown Biography (Wikipedia)
187 Lockdown was a British speed garage act, comprising Danny Harrison and Julian Jonah. The duo produced one album, with four singles released from it, and remixed many songs towards the end of the 1990s.
After their success under this name, the duo abandoned the moniker and continued to record under other aliases, such as Gant, Ground Control, Nu-Birth and M-Factor. Of these, M-Factor was the most commercially successful, notching up a UK Top 20 hit with the vocal version of "Mother".
After M Factor, Harrison went on become part of remix outfit Moto Blanco. Jonah still continues to work as a producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
