187 Lockdown was a British speed garage act, comprising Danny Harrison and Julian Jonah. The duo produced one album, with four singles released from it, and remixed many songs towards the end of the 1990s.

After their success under this name, the duo abandoned the moniker and continued to record under other aliases, such as Gant, Ground Control, Nu-Birth and M-Factor. Of these, M-Factor was the most commercially successful, notching up a UK Top 20 hit with the vocal version of "Mother".

After M Factor, Harrison went on become part of remix outfit Moto Blanco. Jonah still continues to work as a producer.