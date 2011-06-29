John Fleming (or John "00" Fleming; born 1 April 1969) is an English trance producer and DJ from Worthing, West Sussex where he lives with his wife Selma Fleming. He has had releases on record labels such as Ministry of Sound, Deconstruction Records, Logic Records, and 3 Beat Music. He also owns and runs Joof Recordings. He has performed at many clubs including Cream, Gatecrasher, Ministry of Sound, and Godskitchen.

In his early 20s, Fleming battled lung cancer. Fleming was originally involved in goa music, but changed over to harder trance music before shifting to psychedelic trance. He traces his influences back to early 1980s acts such as Jean Michel Jarre, Tangerine Dream, and current acts like Astral Projection, Airwave, Trifonic.

Global Trance Grooves is his monthly mix broadcast on Digitally Imported.