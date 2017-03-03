The Crystals60s US girl group. Formed 1960
The Crystals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv9f.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c68ea4b4-85ae-481e-8345-959f6cfc1fdc
The Crystals Biography (Wikipedia)
The Crystals were an American vocal group based in New York, considered one of the defining acts of the girl group era in the first half of the 1960s. Their 1961–1964 chart hits, including "There's No Other (Like My Baby)", "Uptown", "He's Sure the Boy I Love", "He's a Rebel", "Da Doo Ron Ron" and "Then He Kissed Me", featured three successive female lead singers, and were all produced by Phil Spector. The latter three songs were originally ranked #267, #114, and #493, respectively, on Rolling Stone magazine's list of The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. However, two songs were dropped from the magazine's 2010 update.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Crystals Tracks
Sort by
Da Doo Ron Ron
The Crystals
Da Doo Ron Ron
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
Da Doo Ron Ron
Last played on
He's A Rebel
The Crystals
He's A Rebel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
He's A Rebel
Last played on
Then He Kissed Me
The Crystals
Then He Kissed Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
Then He Kissed Me
Last played on
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
The Crystals
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Last played on
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
The Crystals
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
The Crystals
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02t05kz.jpglink
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Last played on
Latest The Crystals News
The Crystals Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist