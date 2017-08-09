Larry WeissBorn 25 March 1941
Larry Weiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-03-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c68ccfbd-060b-4108-9700-8f465ca66500
Larry Weiss Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurence D. "Larry" Weiss (born March 25, 1941) is an American songwriter and musician. He wrote "Rhinestone Cowboy", a US no.1 hit for Glen Campbell in 1975; and co-wrote "Bend Me, Shape Me", "Hi Ho Silver Lining" and several other international hits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Weiss Tracks
Sort by
Rhinestone Cowboy
Larry Weiss
Rhinestone Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rhinestone Cowboy
Last played on
Like a Rhinestone Cowboy
Larry Weiss
Like a Rhinestone Cowboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gyvh2.jpglink
Like a Rhinestone Cowboy
Last played on
Larry Weiss Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist