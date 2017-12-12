Futurebound
Matrix & Futurebound are an English drum and bass duo consisting of Jamie Quinn (Matrix) and Brendan Collins (Futurebound). They have had four UK top 40 hits; "All I Know" peaked at number 29 in 2012, "Magnetic Eyes" peaked at number 24 in 2013, "Control" peaked at number 7 in 2014 and "Don't Look Back" featuring Tanya Lacey which peaked at number 38 in 2014.
Brave New World
Futurebound
Brave New World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Brave New World
Last played on
Chic
Futurebound
Chic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Chic
Last played on
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix) - Matrix
Matrix
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0rv8.jpglink
Fire (Killer Hertz Remix)
Last played on
Happy Alone
Matrix Metals
Happy Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Happy Alone
Last played on
Savoy Affair
Smooth & Futurebound
Savoy Affair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Savoy Affair
Performer
Last played on
Go Free
Futurebound
Go Free
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Go Free
Performer
Last played on
Blind Cobblers Thumb
Futurebound
Blind Cobblers Thumb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Blind Cobblers Thumb
Last played on
Don't Look Back (Remix) (feat. Tanya Lacey) - Futurebound
Futurebound
Don't Look Back (Remix) (feat. Tanya Lacey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020tvf9.jpglink
Don't Look Back (Remix) (feat. Tanya Lacey)
Performer
Last played on
Lost In The Future
Camo & Krooked
Lost In The Future
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4sn.jpglink
Lost In The Future
Last played on
Control (feat. Max Marshall)
Matrix & Futurebound
Control (feat. Max Marshall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ppzzy.jpglink
Control (feat. Max Marshall)
Last played on
Blind Cobblers (Tantrum Desire Remix) - Futurebound
Futurebound
Blind Cobblers (Tantrum Desire Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Blind Cobblers (Tantrum Desire Remix)
Last played on
Shockout
Futurebound
Shockout
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Shockout
Last played on
Blind Cobblers Thumb
Futurebound
Blind Cobblers Thumb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
Blind Cobblers Thumb
Last played on
The Edge 2010
Futurebound
The Edge 2010
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkyc5.jpglink
The Edge 2010
Last played on
