Matrix & Futurebound are an English drum and bass duo consisting of Jamie Quinn (Matrix) and Brendan Collins (Futurebound). They have had four UK top 40 hits; "All I Know" peaked at number 29 in 2012, "Magnetic Eyes" peaked at number 24 in 2013, "Control" peaked at number 7 in 2014 and "Don't Look Back" featuring Tanya Lacey which peaked at number 38 in 2014.