Rachel Tucker Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Kelly Tucker (born 29 May 1981) is a Northern Irish West End and Broadway star, best known for her portrayal of Elphaba in the hit musical Wicked. She has also starred in various other musicals and plays, including one alongside Sting (The Last Ship).
Rachel Tucker Tracks
The Sound Of Music: Medley
Rachel Tucker
The Sound Of Music: Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Sound Of Music: Medley
Company: Being Alive
Rachel Tucker
Company: Being Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Company: Being Alive
Wicked: Defying Gravity
Rachel Tucker
Wicked: Defying Gravity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Wicked: Defying Gravity
If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor
Rachel Tucker
If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor
Performer
Last played on
How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Love You (Live on FNIMN)
Rachel Tucker
How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Love You (Live on FNIMN)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever
BBC Concert Orchestra
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
On A Clear Day You Can See Forever
Last played on
Royal Wedding: How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You
BBC Concert Orchestra
Royal Wedding: How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Royal Wedding: How Could You Believe Me When I Said I Loved You
Last played on
On a Clear Day
Burton Lane
On a Clear Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
On a Clear Day
Choir
Last played on
How could you believe me (Royal Wedding)
Burton Lane
How could you believe me (Royal Wedding)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
How could you believe me (Royal Wedding)
Last played on
August Winds
Dawn Cantwell & Rachel Tucker
August Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
August Winds
Performer
Last played on
Where Is Love
Rachel Tucker
Where Is Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is Love
Last played on
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Rachel Tucker
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Last played on
Defying Gravity
Rachel Tucker
Defying Gravity
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Defying Gravity
Last played on
If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor
Rachel Tucker
If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8fmbp
Southbank Centre, London
2018-05-23T01:37:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05y4d0c.jpg
23
May
2018
BBC Concert Orchestra 2017-18 Southbank Centre Season: With a Little Bit of Lerner
Southbank Centre, London
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edp5q9
London Palladium
2018-04-11T01:37:09
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p060gvp2.jpg
11
Apr
2018
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
London Palladium
