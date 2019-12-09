Clamma DaleBorn 1948
Clamma Dale
1948
Clamma Dale Biography (Wikipedia)
Clamma Churita Dale (born 1948) is an African-American operatic soprano. She is best known for portraying "Bess" in the highly successful 1976 Houston Grand Opera production of Porgy and Bess. The show was transferred from Houston to Broadway where Dale was awarded a Drama Desk Award and received a Tony Award nomination.
Barcelona. St. Ignatius and one of two literally (4 Saints in 3 ActsI)
Virgil Thomson
Barcelona. St. Ignatius and one of two literally (4 Saints in 3 ActsI)
Barcelona. St. Ignatius and one of two literally (4 Saints in 3 ActsI)
Oh, I can't sit down from Porgy and Bess
John Demain, Donnie Ray Albert, Carol Brice, Houston Grand Opera Chorus, Houston Grand Opera Orchestra, John Demain, George Gershwin & Clamma Dale
Oh, I can't sit down from Porgy and Bess
Oh, I can't sit down from Porgy and Bess
