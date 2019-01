Marcus Schössow (born in Helsingborg, Sweden October 28, 1985) is a Swedish DJ and producer.

"Liceu", "Reverie" and "The Universe" (with Arston) are his major successes, reaching respectively the 8th, 11th, and 13th place in the top 100 downloads on Beatport.

He owns his recently established label Code Red Music. Since its inception, four singles were released on the label, including "Generations" by the Dutch duo Magnificence.