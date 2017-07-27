Scandal80s US rock band fronted by Patty Smyth. Formed 1981. Disbanded 1985
Scandal
1981
Scandal Biography (Wikipedia)
Scandal is an American rock band from the 1980s fronted by Patty Smyth. The band scored a hit in the United States with the song "The Warrior", which peaked at No. 7 in 1984. Other hits were "Goodbye to You" (1982 - No. 65 US), "Love's Got a Line on You" (1983 - No. 59 US), "Hands Tied" (1984 - No. 41 US), and "Beat of a Heart" (1985 - No. 41 US).
Scandal Tracks
The Warrior (feat. Patty Smyth)
The Warrior (feat. Patty Smyth)
I Wanna Do It (feat. Lee Genesis)
I Wanna Do It (feat. Lee Genesis)
Goodbye To You
Goodbye To You
F*** a 9-5
F*** a 9-5
