Scandal is an American rock band from the 1980s fronted by Patty Smyth. The band scored a hit in the United States with the song "The Warrior", which peaked at No. 7 in 1984. Other hits were "Goodbye to You" (1982 - No. 65 US), "Love's Got a Line on You" (1983 - No. 59 US), "Hands Tied" (1984 - No. 41 US), and "Beat of a Heart" (1985 - No. 41 US).