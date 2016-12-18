The C.A. Quintet, from Minnesota, USA, was a psychedelic rock band active in the late 1960s. They failed to gain national notoriety during their heyday (all their records were locally produced in Minneapolis and none had national distribution). Their only LP released during the band's existence, Trip Thru Hell, sold fewer than 1000 copies and was virtually unheard of outside of their home town. Despite its minuscule initial distribution, the record slowly gained popularity over the next twenty years among collectors and musicians. Due to increasing demand, it was re-released in the early 1980s, by "Rape an Ape Records", then released on CD in 1994, on the Sundazed label, including their singles and unreleased material. A live album was released in 1986 of their last performance as a group, re-released in 2006 with additional material, by Swordfish Records U.K.