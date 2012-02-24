Addis Black Widow is a Swedish band. Their songs include "Innocent", "Wait in Summer", and "Goes Around Comes Around", which reached No. 2 on the Swedish Tracks Chart in 2001. The single "Innocent" reached #42 in the UK Chart in 1996. Two years later they, under the moniker Bus 75, reached No. 69 in the UK Chart guesting on the song "Four Big Speakers" by Swedish rock band Whale.

In 2007, the group entered Melodifestivalen's first semifinal with the song "Clubbin". The group finished last and failed to make it to the finals. Band member "Cream", who has moved from London to Stokholm where he now lives as a transgender tattoo artist called Touka Voodoo, did not participate. From 2008 Addis Black Widow has been a Hip Pop artist led by Pigeonmun one of the founders. He is the main producer and composer from the beginning. Other bands associated to Addis Black Widow are Bus75, Raw Meat Productions Hb and Surreal entertainment Db. The music is a mixture of hip hop, rap, and pop music pigeonmun calls Hip Pop.