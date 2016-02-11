The Jane BradfordsFormed 2005
The Jane Bradfords
2005
The Jane Bradfords Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jane Bradfords are an indie band from Belfast, Northern Ireland that have drawn comparisons to Echo and the Bunnymen, New Order and The National.
The Jane Bradfords Tracks
Ninety Nine
My Perfect Cousin
Judicial Duel
Debris
Judicial Duel (White Label
Until this Day
Retro Romance
The Evening Angels Gather Here
Until The End
Last Stop
Tonight The World Is Always Ending
Nantes (Beirut Cover)
Judicial Duel (Nik Muzka Remix)
Judical Duel (Uber Glitterati Remix)
