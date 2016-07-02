Margot GuilleaumeGerman soprano. Born 12 January 1910. Died 25 June 2004
Margot Guilleaume (12 January 1910 – 25 June 2004) was a German operatic soprano, a member of the Hamburgische Staatsoper. She was an academic teacher at the Musikhochschule Hamburg from 1950 to 1978, and was known beyond Germany as a singer in oratorio and concert.
O Felici Occhi Miei
Diego Ortiz
O Felici Occhi Miei
O Felici Occhi Miei
O felici occhi miei
Jacques Arcadelt
O felici occhi miei
O felici occhi miei
