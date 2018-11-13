Marilyn Tyler (born Marilyn Teitler; 5 December 1926 – 20 December 2017) was an American soprano and music pedagogue.

Of Romanian Jewish descent, Tyler was born in Brooklyn, New York to a family that contained many performers, including singers, dancers, musicians, actors and clowns. She studied music at the Manhattan School of Music, and was twice a recipient of Fulbright Scholarships.

Over her professional career, Tyler sang over seventy opera roles in eight languages. Her notable roles included Constanza in The Abduction from the Seraglio at Rome Opera, Violetta in La traviata with the Royal Nederlandse Opera. Her particular performance as Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro at the Holland Festival, with Elisabeth Schwarzkopf (the Countess), Hermann Prey (Figaro), and Eberhard Wächter (the Count) in the cast, revived her European career, as she stepped into the role on only a few hours' notice. She created numerous roles in world premiere operas, such as Die Schwarze Spinne by Josef Matthias Hauer, Martin Korda by Henk Badings, and Raskolnikoff by Heinrich Sütermeister, to name a few. Tyler made one appearance at The Proms, in 1965 singing Hans Werner Henze's Novae de infinito laudes, with the composer conducting.