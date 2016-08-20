Mark Kosower
Mark Kosower is principal cellist of the Cleveland Orchestra and is on the faculty at the Cleveland Institute of Music. He was solo cellist of the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra in Germany from 2006 to 2010 and was Professor of Cello and Chamber Music at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music from 2005 to 2007.
Cello Concerto in D, Op. 8 (ii. Andante)
Victor Herbert
Cello Concerto in D, Op. 8 (ii. Andante)
Cello Concerto in D, Op. 8 (ii. Andante)
2nd Movt from the Cello Concerto No. 1 in D Major
Mark Kosower
2nd Movt from the Cello Concerto No. 1 in D Major
2nd Movt from the Cello Concerto No. 1 in D Major
Cello Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 8 (1st mvt)
Mark Kosower
Cello Concerto No 1 in D major, Op 8 (1st mvt)
