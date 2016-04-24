Wilma BurgessUS country singer. Born 11 June 1939. Died 26 August 2003
Wilma Burgess
1939-06-11
Wilma Burgess Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilma Burgess (born Wilma Charlene Burgess; June 11, 1939 – August 26, 2003) was an American country music singer. She rose to fame in the mid-1960s and charted fifteen singles on the Billboard C&W charts between 1965 and 1975.
Wilma Burgess Tracks
Misty Blue
Welcome To My World
I Don't See Me In Your Eyes
