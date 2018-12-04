Charles HarrisonTenor
Charles Harrison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/c669fed6-5274-42b1-9d7c-92755e0a96b8
Charles Harrison Tracks
Sort by
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Charles Harrison
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Always Chasing Rainbows
Last played on
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Gustav Holst
I Vow To Thee, My Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06q9xg2.jpglink
I Vow To Thee, My Country
Choir
And I Saw A New Heaven
Edgar Bainton
And I Saw A New Heaven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
And I Saw A New Heaven
Choir
We Will Remember Them
Edward Elgar
We Will Remember Them
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
We Will Remember Them
Choir
Psalm 47, Op 38
Florent Schmitt
Psalm 47, Op 38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgbfm.jpglink
Psalm 47, Op 38
Last played on
The Lord is my Shepherd
Lennox Berkeley
The Lord is my Shepherd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgxn.jpglink
The Lord is my Shepherd
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
This week's guest, Susan Hill
John Ireland
This week's guest, Susan Hill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
This week's guest, Susan Hill
Director
Last played on
Voluntary No 9 in G minor, Op 5 (feat. Charles Harrison)
John Stanley
Voluntary No 9 in G minor, Op 5 (feat. Charles Harrison)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voluntary No 9 in G minor, Op 5 (feat. Charles Harrison)
Last played on
Elegiac Romance (feat. Charles Harrison)
John Ireland
Elegiac Romance (feat. Charles Harrison)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46z.jpglink
Elegiac Romance (feat. Charles Harrison)
Last played on
Back to artist